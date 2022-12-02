Horrific: We've stopped protecting children in our culture

Cultures and societies progress, generally in a more civil, moral, ethical direction. Look at our evolution from practices in ancient Greece. Several hundred years B.C., Greek elites openly participated in pederasty, meaning "boy love." This was a relationship between an older male and an adolescent youth. It was done under the guise of the older man educating and mentoring the chosen boy. In return, the man felt young and beautiful. Indeed, homosexual love between adult men was ridiculed. Man-boy love was celebrated. Greek soldiers were accompanied into battle by young boys who served as their sexual partners and sleeping companions. They rewarded the boys by teaching them martial arts. But did this practice survive? No. Our military has both hetero- and homosexual members but they are adult equals, not a mentor-mentee relationship.

Arguably, morality is in the eye of the beholder. However, some truths are universal. One such truth is that children are fragile and need protection. This is why Unicef, Save the Children, Child Fund and Gays Against Groomers champion the principle that every child has the right to live free from exploitation and abuse.

Since when did drag queens become the model for a new society? There was a time when drag queens and burlesque shows were housed in the tawdry parts of town – the red light districts, "the Block" and the like. Now public libraries have become venues for sexualizing children. This is done under the pretext of teaching love and acceptance. According to the Drag Queen Story Hour website "DSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where everyone can be their authentic selves!"

Children have plenty of innate imagination. They don't need perverted prodding. The story hours and other inappropriate displays at "family-friendly" venues are exposing children to pornographic material. People face up to 20 years in federal prison and registration as a sex offender for participating in child pornography. Granted, here children are watching people pretending to have sex but are not being photographed pretending to have sex themselves. Otherwise, their parents would be in jail. In my view, this is porn: The late Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart famously wrote about obscenity, "I know it when I see it."

In what world would parents knowingly expose their children to overtly sexual X-rated performances? These parents have been emotionally manipulated to believe they are bigoted bad people if they object to having young children witness men acting out hypersexualized clownish stereotypes of women.

This flows into the bizarre push to turn boys into girls. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 million people (out of 330 million) in the U.S. identify as transgender. According to a recent University of California, Los Angeles survey, there are 1.4 million transgender adults and the great majority – 1.2 million – are transgender women. Get with the program: Biological men are bad. The Urban Dictionary defines a cisgendered male (biological, assigned male at birth) as "useless." Heterosexual cisgender Caucasian males are racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic scum. The Urban Dictionary is small potatoes. One of the goals of a medical student group called White Coats for Black Lives is to "dismantle dominant, exploitative systems in the United States, which are largely reliant on anti-Black racism, colonialism, cisheteropatriarchy, white supremacy, and capitalism."

This misguided "transitioning" in minors is being mainstreamed in major medical centers despite studies showing that anywhere from 60-to-90% of trans children no longer want to be trans by adulthood. California passed a "gender-affirming healthcare" law (SB 107) that defies the United States Constitution's mandate to give full faith and credit to judicial proceedings from other states. California is giving itself jurisdiction over would-be transgender children by declaring them victims of abuse at the hands of the parents who are resisting mutilating their child's body.

We are witnessing the devolution of our society. It starts behind closed doors. Then goes out in the open via euphemistic words (sex-change became "gender affirming" just like how abortion became "reproductive health"). If you have doubts about this free fall, who would have thought that the brilliant minds running our nation's capital city would make public urination legally and socially acceptable?

