Horror: Woman gets sliced open to steal her unborn baby

(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) -- A pregnant Mexican woman died after she was cut open by two assailants who stole her unborn baby, authorities said Monday.

The alleged perpetrators were arrested with a newborn in their possession, the attorney general's office in the eastern state of Veracruz said in a statement.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The suspects, a man and a woman, appeared before a judge on Monday accused of kidnapping and femicide.

TRENDING: Poll: Do voters even like Elon Musk's shakeup at Twitter?

Read the full story ›