A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health WorldWND CRIME
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Horror: Woman gets sliced open to steal her unborn baby

Female attacker allegedly 'unable to have children herself'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 5, 2022 at 9:41pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) -- A pregnant Mexican woman died after she was cut open by two assailants who stole her unborn baby, authorities said Monday.

The alleged perpetrators were arrested with a newborn in their possession, the attorney general's office in the eastern state of Veracruz said in a statement.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The suspects, a man and a woman, appeared before a judge on Monday accused of kidnapping and femicide.

TRENDING: Poll: Do voters even like Elon Musk's shakeup at Twitter?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Horror: Woman gets sliced open to steal her unborn baby
'Drop Dead Gorgeous' star Kirstie Alley dead
ABC pulls 'Good Morning America' anchors off air after their sexual affair goes public
News network blasted over correspondent's mystery absence after scrubbed Paul Pelosi report
'Don't listen to this evil woman': American bishop flays Hillary Clinton
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×