A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hot stuff: Sizzlin' Republican governor shows off new flamethrower

'Some women want jewelry, a purse or maybe a new sweater for Christmas'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2022 at 8:52pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., shows off her flamethrower she got for Christmas in December 2022. (Video screenshot)

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., shows off her flamethrower she got for Christmas in December 2022. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Some women want jewelry, a purse or maybe a new sweater for Christmas. Meanwhile, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) asked for something a little more difficult to find: a flamethrower.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In 2020, Gov. Noem first posted using one and joked that she wanted to add it to her Christmas list.

TRENDING: How to stall America's medicine-making engine

She loved it so much that her own staff pooled their resources to buy the governor one of her own this year.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'It feels miraculous': 'Wonder Years' star closes 2022 grateful for new relationship with Jesus
Are you smarter than artificial intelligence?
Hot stuff: Sizzlin' Republican governor shows off new flamethrower
Mom who thought son died finds him in other country, 12 years later
WATCH: BASE jumper rescued after falling and slamming into cliff in Utah
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×