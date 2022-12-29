Hot stuff: Sizzlin' Republican governor shows off new flamethrower

(FOX NEWS) -- Some women want jewelry, a purse or maybe a new sweater for Christmas. Meanwhile, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) asked for something a little more difficult to find: a flamethrower.

In 2020, Gov. Noem first posted using one and joked that she wanted to add it to her Christmas list.

WATCH: Governor of South Dakota @KristiNoem uses the flamethrower she got for Christmas pic.twitter.com/PaNON7zod3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 26, 2022

She loved it so much that her own staff pooled their resources to buy the governor one of her own this year.

