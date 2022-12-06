A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Huge number of Americans believe health officials lied about COVID vaccines, masks

Yet more than 2/3 say they trust CDC to provide accurate information

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 6, 2022 at 12:24pm
(Photo by Taras Chernus on Unsplash)

By Bronson Winslow
Daily Caller News Foundation

Nearly half of Americans believe public health officials lied about the effectiveness of vaccines and masks, while many also said the government has spent enough money fighting COVID-19 and should move on, according to a new poll.

Of respondents, 45% either strongly agree or somewhat agree that public health officials have lied about the effectiveness COVID-19 vaccines and masks, according to the Axios-Ipsos poll. Roughly half of poll respondents also reported that they do not trust the former Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, or other public health officials, though over two-thirds of Americans said they trusted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide accurate information.

Of respondents, 63% said they trusted the CDC, while only 51% trusted Fauci and 43% trusted Biden, according to the poll. Furthermore, 39% said Fauci should be under investigation for his role in responding to the pandemic.

Alongside distrust for public health officials, many Americans believe things are returning to pre-pandemic standards, according to the poll. Of respondents, 50% reported they are already back to their pre-pandemic routines ahead of the holiday season, while 33% said it will take another year.

“With majorities getting out and about and only about 1 in 4 saying they’re taking steps to avoid COVID or the flu, for most people this is going to be a COVID-worry free holiday,” President of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs Cliff Young said.

Can the CDC be trusted for accurate information?

Across party lines, 71% of Republicans, 46% of independents and 22% of Democrats strongly agree or somewhat agree that public health officials have lied about the effectiveness COVID-19 vaccines and masks, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted with 1,147 adults from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5.

The White House, CDC and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







