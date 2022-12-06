Huge number of Americans believe health officials lied about COVID vaccines, masks

By Bronson Winslow

Daily Caller News Foundation

Nearly half of Americans believe public health officials lied about the effectiveness of vaccines and masks, while many also said the government has spent enough money fighting COVID-19 and should move on, according to a new poll.

Of respondents, 45% either strongly agree or somewhat agree that public health officials have lied about the effectiveness COVID-19 vaccines and masks, according to the Axios-Ipsos poll. Roughly half of poll respondents also reported that they do not trust the former Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, or other public health officials, though over two-thirds of Americans said they trusted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide accurate information.

Of respondents, 63% said they trusted the CDC, while only 51% trusted Fauci and 43% trusted Biden, according to the poll. Furthermore, 39% said Fauci should be under investigation for his role in responding to the pandemic.

Alongside distrust for public health officials, many Americans believe things are returning to pre-pandemic standards, according to the poll. Of respondents, 50% reported they are already back to their pre-pandemic routines ahead of the holiday season, while 33% said it will take another year.

“With majorities getting out and about and only about 1 in 4 saying they’re taking steps to avoid COVID or the flu, for most people this is going to be a COVID-worry free holiday,” President of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs Cliff Young said.

Across party lines, 71% of Republicans, 46% of independents and 22% of Democrats strongly agree or somewhat agree that public health officials have lied about the effectiveness COVID-19 vaccines and masks, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted with 1,147 adults from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5.

The White House, CDC and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.