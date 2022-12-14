Hyper-woke Broadway show flops, closes after less than 3-week run

(BREITBART) -- Despite critical acclaim and the support of big-name stars, Jordan E. Cooper’s Broadway production of Ain’t No Mo’ is closing less than three weeks after its opening day.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The woke comedic play follows a slate of black characters, some of them drag queens, who are part of the first wave of black Americans given free passage to Africa by the U.S. government as part of a package for slavery reparations, the Hollywood Reporter revealed.

TRENDING: Popular toy brand now goes crazy pushing queerness to kids

According to the production’s website, the show takes its audience on a journey asking, “What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?”

Read the full story ›