Hyper-woke Broadway show flops, closes after less than 3-week run

'Well below the production's weekly running costs, and had the lowest average ticket price'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 13, 2022 at 8:50pm
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(BREITBART) -- Despite critical acclaim and the support of big-name stars, Jordan E. Cooper’s Broadway production of Ain’t No Mo’ is closing less than three weeks after its opening day.

The woke comedic play follows a slate of black characters, some of them drag queens, who are part of the first wave of black Americans given free passage to Africa by the U.S. government as part of a package for slavery reparations, the Hollywood Reporter revealed.

According to the production’s website, the show takes its audience on a journey asking, “What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?”

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







