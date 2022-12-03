The impending surrender of the One World Oligarchs

Do you wonder if God ever says to Himself, "Hmm, I never saw that coming!"

We certainly do, which may be one of the reasons that God refers to us as His children. As children, we have a very limited perspective on the evil that is often done by humanity in trying to do "good" in today's world. Oddly, the most conspicuous "do-gooders" seem to work financial incentives for themselves and their friends into their do-gooding. The job for the rest of us is to pay for it all – the financial largess and the bribery and payoffs needed to accomplish the great work.

The Tower of Babel, which was being built by men to reach up into heaven (without an invitation), was one of humanity's early collective efforts at do-goodism. The collection of actors who today seem to believe they should be running the world and humanity (for their own benefit) are really no different than the Tower of Babel overseers. Perhaps they see the development of private space travel as their wake up call for spreading themselves through the universe and taking over everywhere. The scale of the dream is really no different than entering into heaven without God's invitation, and on your own terms.

God's comment on their efforts was:

"Then the Lord came down to look over the city and the tower that the men were building. The Lord said, 'If they have begun to do this as one people all having the same language, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them.'" (HCSB Gen 11;5-6)

God's solution to this attempted coup was to confuse a single human language into many different languages. Kind of like "strength through diversity," I guess.

Humanity is, however, a determined lot. There is a universal language today, at least among scientists, rocket builders and space explorer wannabes and the like: Mathematics. It's also the native language of computers. In today's terminology, this effort could well be "Tower of Babel, version 2.0."

I don't know if it is fair to refer to Babel "2.0 ers" today as godless, because they seem to believe (based on their actions) that they are gods. Reading the Bible will usually take care of both those confused conditions (believing you are god, or being godless). In other words, they did not have to go down the path that they did. But they did then and do today have free will – courtesy of God – to choose their own eternity, or put another way, their final destination.

God has already given us His thoughts on the godless oligarchs running the world. Here is Psalm 2, with the 1599 Geneva Bible preamble:

"The Prophet David rejoiceth, that notwithstanding his enemies' rage, yet God will continue his kingdom forever, and advance it even to the end of the world, and therefore exhorteth kings and rulers, that they would humbly submit themselves under God's yoke, because it is in vain to resist God. Herein is figured Christ's kingdom.

"1 Why do the heathen rage, and the people murmur in vain.

2 The kings of the earth band themselves, and the Princes are assembled together against the Lord, and against his Christ.

3 Let us break their bands, and cast their cords from us.

4 But he that dwelleth in the heaven shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.

5 Then shall he speak unto them in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure, saying,

6 Even I have set my King upon Zion mine holy mountain.

7 I will declare the decree: that is, the Lord hath said unto me, Thou art my son; this day have I begotten thee.

8 Ask of me, and I shall give thee the heathen for thine inheritance, and the ends of the earth for thy possession.

9 Thou shalt crush them with a scepter of iron, and break them in pieces like a potter's vessel.

10 Be wise now therefore, ye kings: be learned ye judges of the earth.

11 Serve the Lord in fear, and rejoice in trembling.

12 Kiss the Son, lest he be angry, and ye perish in the way, when his wrath shall suddenly burn. Blessed are all that trust in him." (1599 Geneva Bible)

The One World Cabal made two fatal mistakes in their implementation efforts for a One World Government. First, they attempted to move God's timetable forward. God is rather fond of His timetables, perhaps because He has various surprises built in and around them. Secondly, the One World Cabal was quite sure they were gods, and never expected the real one to show up. But He did show up, and the Deep State's coronation party has turned into "Babel 3.0" with the One True God showing up to defend his Creation (us, included).

You might almost say that Babel 2.0 has led to Exodus 2.0, where we are going to experience what the Egyptians found waiting for them at the Red Sea, which was God.

The One World Cabal did not expect to find anyone to oppose their takeover of humanity and the universe. They certainly didn't expect the Creator. Our churches, in an attempt to become more like our culture, have largely talked down the idea of God showing up and using supernatural events to accomplish His tasks on the Earth. For those who have been following this drama prophetically, God intends to leave no doubt that He has stepped into the midst of a technologically obsessed culture and defeated it in a way that no man could have.

God has all the tools He needs to enforce His timetable for the end times. But part of the end times is the arising of the Sons and Daughters of God. These people will demonstrate what a world run to God's standards looks like, because they will have the ability to only say what they hear their Father saying, and do what they see what their Father doing.

The One World Oligarchs are going to have an experience that will stay with them through out all eternity: Humiliating defeat at the hand of a God they never believed existed. We are the generation that gets to see that God has never stopped being supernatural, because that is who He is.

