Israel to fully excavate biblical Pool of Siloam in Jerusalem

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- The Pool of Siloam, a nearly 3,000-year-old water reservoir that likely served Jerusalem’s population during biblical times, will be fully excavated in the coming months, Israeli authorities said Tuesday.

The excavations will for the first time expose the entire pool, which archaeologists say was constructed during the reign of the Israelite King Hezekiah in the 8th century BCE.

The announcement — made Tuesday in a joint statement by the Israel Antiquities Authority, the City of David Foundation and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority — was met with left-wing claims that the project was part of a campaign to expand right-wing Jewish control over politically sensitive parts of East Jerusalem currently inhabited by Palestinians.

