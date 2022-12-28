A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Israel to fully excavate biblical Pool of Siloam in Jerusalem

Constructed during reign of King Hezekiah in 8th century B.C.

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 27, 2022 at 8:09pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Replica of the Siloam Inscription, the original of which was discovered in the City of David, near the Pool of Siloam. (Photo courtesy Ze'ev Radovan / City of David Archives)

Replica of the Siloam Inscription, the original of which was discovered in the City of David, near the Pool of Siloam. (Photo courtesy Ze'ev Radovan / City of David Archives)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- The Pool of Siloam, a nearly 3,000-year-old water reservoir that likely served Jerusalem’s population during biblical times, will be fully excavated in the coming months, Israeli authorities said Tuesday.

The excavations will for the first time expose the entire pool, which archaeologists say was constructed during the reign of the Israelite King Hezekiah in the 8th century BCE.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The announcement — made Tuesday in a joint statement by the Israel Antiquities Authority, the City of David Foundation and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority — was met with left-wing claims that the project was part of a campaign to expand right-wing Jewish control over politically sensitive parts of East Jerusalem currently inhabited by Palestinians.

TRENDING: Flawed study claims states with abortion limits have higher maternal death rates

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Airline issues stark warning after thousands of canceled flights
Supremes finally rule on Biden effort to dump Trump border policy
Israel to fully excavate biblical Pool of Siloam in Jerusalem
WATCH: Complete stranger gives car to teen who walks to work and school every day
Newborn survives after being left in freezing tent
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×