Israeli scholar translates inscription 'proving Scripture's reliability.' Others disagree

'Right in front of the eyes of the Bible's authors stood monuments with royal inscriptions'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2022 at 5:15pm
(Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- A prominent Israeli professor is at the center of controversy concerning his deciphering an inscription dated to the 8th century BCE that was discovered at the Siloam Spring in Jerusalem. The professor claims that the inscription refers to Biblical King Hezekiah and “emphasizes the reliability of the Bible.” But his critics disagree.

The story began two weeks ago when Prof. Gershon Galil, a Professor of Biblical Studies and Ancient History and former chair of the Department of Jewish History at the University of Haifa, announced that he had successfully deciphered five royal inscriptions of King Hezekiah, including hundreds of letters and dozens of lines of text. The inscriptions, etched into the walls of the City of David’s Hezekiah Tunnel in Jerusalem, described the King’s accomplishments during the first 17 years of his kingship, which began in the late 8th century BCE and continued into the early 7th century BCE.

These included the water project (the cutting of the Siloam Tunnel and the pool), ritual reform, the conquest of Philistia, and property accumulation. Dating to the Late Bronze Age II (probably 1400-1300 BCE), seven inscriptions in total were discovered in 2007 by archaeologist Eli Shukron and Ronny Reich in an area known as the “Pillar Temple” near a man-made pool in the Siloam tunnel. In the 15 years since they were discovered, the inscriptions had not been deciphered.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







