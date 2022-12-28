Israeli scholar translates inscription 'proving Scripture's reliability.' Others disagree

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- A prominent Israeli professor is at the center of controversy concerning his deciphering an inscription dated to the 8th century BCE that was discovered at the Siloam Spring in Jerusalem. The professor claims that the inscription refers to Biblical King Hezekiah and “emphasizes the reliability of the Bible.” But his critics disagree.

The story began two weeks ago when Prof. Gershon Galil, a Professor of Biblical Studies and Ancient History and former chair of the Department of Jewish History at the University of Haifa, announced that he had successfully deciphered five royal inscriptions of King Hezekiah, including hundreds of letters and dozens of lines of text. The inscriptions, etched into the walls of the City of David’s Hezekiah Tunnel in Jerusalem, described the King’s accomplishments during the first 17 years of his kingship, which began in the late 8th century BCE and continued into the early 7th century BCE.

Gershon Galil has identified an inscription from Late Bronze Age II (probably 1400-1300 BC) found 25m above Jerusalem's Gihon Spring. If his transcription is correct, this undoubtedly is a Hebrew curse levelled against Jerusalem's ruler, even though Galil doesn't ID it as Hebrew. pic.twitter.com/fO87PnyKZP — Douglas Petrovich (@PetrovichDoug) July 11, 2022

These included the water project (the cutting of the Siloam Tunnel and the pool), ritual reform, the conquest of Philistia, and property accumulation. Dating to the Late Bronze Age II (probably 1400-1300 BCE), seven inscriptions in total were discovered in 2007 by archaeologist Eli Shukron and Ronny Reich in an area known as the “Pillar Temple” near a man-made pool in the Siloam tunnel. In the 15 years since they were discovered, the inscriptions had not been deciphered.

