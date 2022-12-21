A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Money World
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Jerusalem grocery bans women at certain times of day

At 'request of the rabbis of the neighborhood and a large number of our customers'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2022 at 2:15pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Alexa from Pixabay)

(Image by Alexa from Pixabay)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A grocery store in the Haredi neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem has begun banning women from entering the store on Fridays and the eve of holidays after 11:00 a.m., according to local news outlet Mynet.

A sign placed on the entrance of the store reads "in light of the request of the rabbis of the neighborhood and a large number of our customers, we announce to all our customers the establishment of special times for women and men."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

According to the sign, the separate times for men and women began in October and were first announced a few years ago, although the public did not follow the rules set by the announcement up until now.

TRENDING: Trojan bird

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Texas mayor calls for U.N. intervention on southern border
Jerusalem grocery bans women at certain times of day
Millions in woke handouts packed in Congress' massive spending bill
Porsche is replacing gasoline with air and water
'Tripledemic': School districts in these states mandating masks for Christmas
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×