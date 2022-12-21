Jerusalem grocery bans women at certain times of day

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A grocery store in the Haredi neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem has begun banning women from entering the store on Fridays and the eve of holidays after 11:00 a.m., according to local news outlet Mynet.

A sign placed on the entrance of the store reads "in light of the request of the rabbis of the neighborhood and a large number of our customers, we announce to all our customers the establishment of special times for women and men."

According to the sign, the separate times for men and women began in October and were first announced a few years ago, although the public did not follow the rules set by the announcement up until now.

