Jewish women wage war on the woke

A few weeks I had lunch with a friend whom I had not seen in quite some time. Shoula Romano Horing, an Israeli-American activist and attorney, had just returned from Israel after waging her one-woman campaign to get Benjamin Netanyahu elected prime minister.

A warrior against the woke both here and in Israel, Shoula showed me videos of herself cheerfully standing alone in a crowded marketplace singing, orating, cajoling. Unfunded and unconnected, she did this on her own dime and on her own time.

Shoula's hard work paid off. Netanyahu and his allies on the right swept the election. When they form a government this Thursday, Dec. 29, they will need no coalition partners on the left, the first time ever for a conservative government.

Watching Shoula on video do her thing so unabashedly, I could think of only one word to describe the phenomenon: "Chutzpah." Merriam-Webster defines "chutzpah" as "supreme self-confidence: nerve, gall." If I weren't speaking about women, I'd throw in a few testicle-centric adjectives as well.

However defined, there seems to be a pandemic of chutzpah in play among solid right or right-tilting Jewish females. I thought of Shoula when I watched Tucker Carlson's interview with Chaya Raichik, the heretofore anonymous founder of the popular and influential site, "The Libs of TikTok."

An orthodox Jew from Los Angeles, Raichik fought off the boredom of the COVID lockdown by gathering the narcissistic musings of various teachers and doctors boasting on TikTok of their efforts to subvert the gender identity of their students or patients.

Raichik simply presented these musings with little or no editorial on her own site. Bounced from Twitter and finally reinstated, The Libs of TikTok now has 1.7 million followers on Twitter alone. What makes Raichik's story so impressive is that, like Shoula, she conceived the idea and set up the site without any institutional support.

Appalled by the possibility that outsiders will see what woke insiders actually think and do, leftists have tried to make Raichik's life hell. The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz took the lead in "doxxing" Raichik, who had hoped to remain anonymous.

As Madeline Osburn of the Federalist observed, Lorenz "certainly brought a new twist to the [doxxing] genre when she portrayed the account owner as a 'powerful' Orthodox Jew who is 'shaping' the media." The "shaping" charge Raichik hears as a compliment. The "powerful" part she knows is a strategic lie.

Forced to move once doxxed, Raichik found support from an unlikely source. When late in the interview Carlson asked Raichik if any public official reached out to help her, she shocked Carlson by saying that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had offered her refuge in the governor's mansion.

Last month Tucker Carlson hosted another Jewish woman who identifies on Twitter as a "warrior," and well Dr. Simone Gold should. Not only did Gold found America's Front Line Doctors, but she unwittingly got herself arrested and imprisoned for being at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Two of the best books this past year, Jennifer Sey's "Levi's Unbuttoned" and Naomi Wolf's "The Bodies of Others," were written by prominent Jewish women who also had been red-pilled by the government's oppressive response to COVID.

Although neither Sey nor Wolf, like Gold, could rightly be described as conservative, what makes their books so valuable is that they write from the inside of the woke establishment. Wolf in particular had been a rock star therein. To write these books, Wolf and Sey had to burn just about all their bridges.

This past month Bari Weiss, a pioneer among the red-pilled, helped Elon Musk and others vet and interpret the Twitter files. Weiss made waves in July 2020 by publicly resigning from the New York Times and explaining why.

"My own forays into Wrongthink have made me the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views," Weiss wrote. "They have called me a Nazi and a racist; I have learned to brush off comments about how I'm 'writing about the Jews again.'"

Speaking of chutzpah, I know of no one who has more of it than Laura Loomer. Freed from deep exile when Elon Musk liberated Twitter, Loomer describes herself, among other things, as an "America First Republican" and "a feisty Jewess."

Loomer had been banned by Twitter in 2018 for calling Rep. Ilhan Omar "anti Jewish," adding that Omar was a member of a religion in which "ho-mosexuals are oppressed" and "women are abused." As Loomer said out loud at the time, she was banned for telling the truth.

"My haters are celebrating today, and they are saying this is the end of my career," said Loomer, "but I want everyone to know I'm just getting started. Everyone who knows me knows I don't back down." She didn't, and she hasn't.

I had been following Loomer's career arc, which included a congressional run, since I met her at Project Veritas in 2016. In perhaps her boldest moment, Loomer jumped onto the stage in a Central Park production of Julius Caesar and shouted, "Stop the normalization of political violence against the right."

As the New York Times reported matter-of-factly, Loomer and a cohort "objected to the bloody scene in which the title character, played by an actor costumed and styled to resemble President Trump, is knifed to death." Not that there is anything wrong with that.

A common thread in the writings of many of these women is the recognition that Jews are of use to the left only when positioned as victims of the right. To stand up for oneself and defy what Weiss calls leftist "orthodoxy" takes a whole lot of chutzpah as it inevitably costs a whole lot of "friends."

