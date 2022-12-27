Joe Biden leaving for Virgin Islands vacation as dozens freeze to death in U.S.

(BREITBART) -- President Joe Biden plans to leave for a vacation in the Virgin Islands on Tuesday after the United States was blasted with record-cold temperatures and winter weather.

The president and his family leave Tuesday evening for St. Croix and plan to stay on the island for the rest of the week to celebrate New Year’s Day.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Meanwhile, about 50 people were killed across the United States as a bomb cyclone of Arctic air created record winter storms and freezing temperatures across most of the country. The city of Buffalo suffered a “once-in-a-generation” storm as 43 inches of snow fell over the weekend. The death toll in Buffalo reached 27 as of Tuesday morning.

TRENDING: CDC using politics for decisions, not science

Read the full story ›