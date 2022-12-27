A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S. World
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Joe Biden leaving for Virgin Islands vacation as dozens freeze to death in U.S.

Buffalo suffered a 'once-in-a-generation' storm with 43 inches of snow

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 27, 2022 at 1:35pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
A sailboat rides the blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean off Hutchinson Island, Florida, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(BREITBART) -- President Joe Biden plans to leave for a vacation in the Virgin Islands on Tuesday after the United States was blasted with record-cold temperatures and winter weather.

The president and his family leave Tuesday evening for St. Croix and plan to stay on the island for the rest of the week to celebrate New Year’s Day.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Meanwhile, about 50 people were killed across the United States as a bomb cyclone of Arctic air created record winter storms and freezing temperatures across most of the country. The city of Buffalo suffered a “once-in-a-generation” storm as 43 inches of snow fell over the weekend. The death toll in Buffalo reached 27 as of Tuesday morning.

TRENDING: CDC using politics for decisions, not science

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dem states' public health-care efforts are crumbling. Here's why
Joe Biden leaving for Virgin Islands vacation as dozens freeze to death in U.S.
Massive red flag could spell disaster for Americans' pension plans
'Brotherboy' and 'sistergirl': Oxford Dictionary adds 18 new LGBT words in 2022
Carmakers could be forced to cut prices – and profits – in 2023
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×