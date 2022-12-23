Kamala Harris complains she doesn't get fair press

Kamala Harris is upset and frustrated that she doesn't get "fair press."

A report from Fox News details that during an interview with a Democrat-supporting columnist, liberal Jonathan Capehart of the Washington Post, she said, "There are things that I’ve done as vice president that fully demonstrate the strength of my leadership as vice president that have not received the kind of coverage that I think [the] Dobbs [decision] did receive."

The Dobbs decision was the earthquake-level ruling from the Supreme Court that admitted the Roe decision, from 1973, that created a federal "right" to abortion was wrong from the outset, and the Dobbs decision overturned it.

Harris, in fact, has been tasked by Joe Biden with several issues, such as changing America's laws on voting, and addressing the Biden-created crisis of illegal aliens at the southern border.

But there haven't been notable results from either of her campaigns on those assignments.

Fox reported, "At the end of her second year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris is again griping that the press hasn't covered her fairly."

The report noted she was "panned" earlier this year for appearing "unprepared" when a speech she gave in Germany was described as a "word salad."

Capehart wrote that the speech was one of her top three accomplishments in 2022, "part of a gushing piece declaring Harris had an 'excellent year,'" the report said.

The column claimed Harris was "correct" in assessing press coverage as unfair.

"Harris is right about that. Despite having a television and a print pool reporter at most of her public events, the vice president garners little attention. Sometimes the office is frustrating — as one of her predecessors famously put it, 'not worth a bucket of warm, 'um, spit,'" he concluded.

There also have been a multitude of stories about unhappy staff members leaving her employ in the VP's office, but Capehart said those "unfairly" called into question her competence.

"Capehart suggested Harris' coverage has been impacted negatively by her ethnicity and gender," the report explained, as he charged she had to "contend with the negative reactions and low expectations that come with shattering ossified notions of who should be in the position."

Harris previously went public with her complaints that she would be getting better coverage if she was a "white man" like her predecessors.

Harris recently told NPR that the southern border crisis remains an issue because Republicans are "unwilling to engage in any meaningful reform" that Democrats are demanding.

The Washington Examiner also reported just this week that Biden has been "annoyed" that Harris' husband has been complaining about her assignments.

"Learning that second gentleman Doug Emhoff had griped about Harris’s portfolio, 'Biden was annoyed,' a forthcoming book by Chris Whipple obtained by West Wing Playbook reported. 'He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president,'" the report said.

It said Biden described Harris as a "work in progress."

