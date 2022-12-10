Kari Lake files lawsuit over election results

(OANN) – Republican Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs and the Maricopa County election officials over election handling. The Republican claims the midterm election was mishandled in favor of her opponent. Her lawyers claim that the number of illegal votes cast in the general election greatly exceeded the number of votes that she lost by.

In the lawsuit, it says that evidence was gathered from witnesses that show “hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election in Maricopa County.”

This was in addition to several tabulation machine issues at some voting centers. Some machines were not reading some ballots that were cast.

