Kari Lake given partial victory in fight to inspect Maricopa ballots

By Trevor Schakohl

Daily Caller News Foundation

A court Thursday granted parts of Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s request to have some Maricopa County ballots inspected as she contests the results of her election defeat against Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Lake filed a lawsuit Dec. 9 seeking to be declared the election’s winner or have Maricopa County ordered to re-run its gubernatorial election, according to USA Today. The Maricopa County Superior Court of Arizona granted her petition for inspecting 50 randomly-selected Election-Day-cast and Election Day spoil-marked “ballot-on-demand” printed ballots respectively from six separate Maricopa County voting centers and 50 early cast ballots from six separate county batches.

TRENDING: No joke: Study finds unvaccinated have a higher risk for car crashes

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The court rejected Lake’s request to have 50 randomly selected early ballots’ envelopes inspected. It forbids the approved inspections from disturbing any ballots’ integrity, storage or maintenance in the county’s custody or interfering with any ongoing 2022 election result recount.

We didn’t ask for this fight. But we intend to win it. pic.twitter.com/Qd3zYA9bNy — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) December 16, 2022

Should Kari Lake be allowed to inspect Maricopa ballots? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (39 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The court ordered the inspection to start Tuesday morning.

Lake has claimed that “nearly half of all polling locations had problems with tabulating machines and printers” on Election Day, forcing voters “to wait in line for hours.” At least 20% of tabulation machines in Maricopa County malfunctioned that day, county officials said.

Lake’s representative did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!