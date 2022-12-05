A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Kari Lake responds to judge who sanctioned her legal team in lawsuit

County officials say Republican can't get immediate records to challenge loss

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 4, 2022 at 7:05pm
Kari Lake on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(EPOCH TIMES) -- The campaign of Arizona Republican candidate Kari Lake responded to a district court imposing a fine on her lawyers after filing an election-related lawsuit earlier this year.

Judge John Tuchi of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, who rejected a Lake lawsuit earlier this year, moved to fine attorneys for Lake and Republican Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem on Dec. 3.

“Imposing sanctions in this case is not to ignore the importance of putting in place procedures to ensure that our elections are secure and reliable,” Tuchi wrote in his order. “It is to make clear that the Court will not condone litigants ignoring the steps that Arizona has already taken toward this end and furthering false narratives that baselessly undermine public trust at a time of increasing disinformation about, and distrust in, the democratic process. It is to send a message to those who might file similarly baseless suits in the future.”

