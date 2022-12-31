Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker

(FOX NEWS) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a last-minute deal to bring conservative holdouts in line and clinch the speakership.

The embattled California Republican is offering a congressional rule change that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post. McCarthy's offer would lower the threshold required for a motion to vacate the chair — a parliamentary gambit that forces a vote on retaining the speaker.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Currently, because of a rules change pushed through by Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, only a member of the House leadership can offer a motion to vacate. Conservative House Republicans are pushing for that standard to be repealed, allowing any one member to force a vote on the speaker at any time.

TRENDING: Prepare to die by living for Christ

Read the full story ›