King Charles banishes Prince Andrew over ties to pedophile Jeff Epstein

(DAILY MAIL) -- King Charles has finally thrown Prince Andrew out of the royal fold and told him he's 'on his own' in the wake of the scandal surrounding his associations with the late paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein, a source has claimed.

The Duke of York was told to no longer use Buckingham Palace as an office space, effectively severing his final tie to his old life as a working royal, according to a new report in The Sun.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

'Any presence at the Palace is officially over,' a source was quoted as saying. 'The King has made it clear. He isn't a working royal. He's on his own.'

TRENDING: Come in from the cold

Read the full story ›