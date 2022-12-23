A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
King Charles III announces 1st Trooping the Color

Reveals new titles for royal family

WND News Services
Published December 23, 2022
Britian's Prince Charles, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, during the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(FOX NEWS) – It’s a royal celebration! Buckingham Palace announced the Trooping the Colour, King Charles III’s birthday parade, will be held on June 17, 2023. 

Since King Charles III took over the throne after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the new British monarch is continuing royal traditions and will host the Trooping the Colour not on his actual birthday. Charles will turn 75 on Nov. 14.

While Queen Elizabeth II looked over the U.K. throughout her 70-year reign, she held her Trooping the Colour in June, despite her birthday being in April.

WND News Services
