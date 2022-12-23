King Charles III announces 1st Trooping the Color

(FOX NEWS) – It’s a royal celebration! Buckingham Palace announced the Trooping the Colour, King Charles III’s birthday parade, will be held on June 17, 2023.

Since King Charles III took over the throne after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the new British monarch is continuing royal traditions and will host the Trooping the Colour not on his actual birthday. Charles will turn 75 on Nov. 14.

While Queen Elizabeth II looked over the U.K. throughout her 70-year reign, she held her Trooping the Colour in June, despite her birthday being in April.

