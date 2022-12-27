Seriously? Congressman now says Trump could die behind bars

One of the leading foot soldiers in outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's twice-failed war to impeach President Trump and remove him from office now is lobbying for criminal charges against Trump by saying he could die in prison.

Trump hasn't been charged with anything that Pelosi's partisan commission investigating the Jan. 6 riot has alleged he did. The Department of Justice under his political enemy, Joe Biden, might or might not even charge him.

And if charged, there are numerous defenses Trump could raise to the claims he orchestrated an attempt to destroy "democracy."

Now, according to a report from Newsweek, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., has said he would be "surprised" if Biden's attorney general, the politicized Merrick Garland, did not indict Trump because "it's so clear" what Trump did.

TRENDING: Flawed study claims states with abortion limits have higher maternal death rates

Others with career-long expertise in the law, such as George Washington University professor and well-known legal commentator Jonathan Turley, said the committee failed to produce a "credible" case against Trump.

But Raskin, expressing his own opinion, said Trump likely will be indicted and spend his life "behind bars."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The riot erupted because of doubts about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. While evidence that it literally was "stolen" hasn't been produced to the extent it would change the outcome, after the fact Americans learned that Mark Zuckerberg handed out $400 million plus through foundations to push the results toward Joe Biden by funding get-out-the-vote campaigns in Democrat districts.

Will Biden's Justice Department charge Donald Trump with any crime? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 31% (118 Votes) 69% (258 Votes)

Further, the FBI decided to interfere in the election by instructing social media to suppress reporting about the Biden family's international business schemes, reporting that was, in fact, fully accurate.

Analysts and surveys have shown either factor could have changed the election result from Donald Trump to Biden.

Pelosi's partisan panel referred Trump on claims of insurrection, which the Democrats long have claimed was the reason for the riot, simply because a conviction there probably could remove Trump's eligibility to hold office.

The Democrats' agenda creates the ethically challenged scenario in that a sitting president supervises a prosecutor who is deciding to charge the sitting president's chief political opponent with a crime.

Raskin claimed, during an interview, "I do think it's very, very important that we establish that it's not just foot soldiers, but kingpins who are prosecuted. And it's just wrong to send hundreds of foot soldiers to jail and leave the very clear kingpin unprosecuted."

He also claimed, "There's just deep culpability from the very beginning in everything that Donald Trump did. I'm very serious about him facing the consequences and paying for the cost of his action. He could spend the remaining days of his misanthropic life behind bars, presumably with Secret Service agents."

There was no indication that Raskin acknowledged the possibility of criminal charges against Joe Biden's son, Hunter, for his various questionable business dealings that essentially appeared to be selling access to Joe Biden when he was vice president and later president.

The DOJ has announced no decision on whether it will investigate, and there have been no charges against President Trump.

Trump's statements about his innocence also accuse the Pelosi committee of pursuing a partisan and politically motivated war against him.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!