A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.URBAN UNREST
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Liberal city created 'safe sleeping' site for its homeless, and residents have had enough

'Living hell'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 24, 2022 at 4:25pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pexels.com)

(Pexels.com)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

Residents and businesses in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood have expressed frustration about the city’s handling of a local “safe sleeping” site, citing erratic behavior from homeless people along with interruptions to traffic and normal business functions, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: Reparations: Blackwashing slavery

The city announced plans to build the sleeping site next to an existing soup kitchen in 2020 and promised security and trash pickup along with other city services it said would make the site safer than existing homeless encampments, according to the Chronicle. Instead, the site has been plagued with public urination, threats of violence against residents and a host of issues for business owners, some of whom have left or are considering relocating.

The sleep site’s users urinate and defecate on the streets, business owners told the Chronicle. Lillain Siou, a local business owner, described hosing down the side of her building after it was used as a bathroom.

“There would be garbage strewn all over. It was just a dumping ground,” she told the outlet.

“They’ve been terrible neighbors,” Zachary Eisenberg, vice president of Anresco Laboratories, a food and cannabis testing laboratory near the site, told the Chronicle. His father filed a police report after a homeless man in the sleep site threatened him, but David Eisenberg said they received no response.

Is San Francisco handling its homeless population correctly?

The city closed down a frequently used street in order to house the safe sleeping site, but the closure has caused issues for local businesses, according to the Chronicle.

On top of loitering and open-air drug dealing, the street closure made functions like offloading merchandise to businesses nearly impossible. Clients of the soup kitchen and sleeping site frequently block loading docks with their cars, and in some instances have threatened shop owners when asked to move their cars.

Evergood Sausage Vice President Don Miller said the site had created a “living hell,” he told the outlet. Despite the business donating hundreds of pounds of sausage to the soup kitchen over the years, its clients frequently blocked his loading docks and caused business issues which eventually prompted him to move some of his operations down the street at a cost of about $700,000.

San Francisco has more than 7,700 homeless residents and pours $160 million annually into permanent housing programs for them. Residents complain of open-air drug use, frequent car break-ins, theft, public defecation and harassment.

Democratic San Francisco Mayor London Breed did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Arizona governor forced to dismantle $80 million cargo-container wall he just built
Liberal city created 'safe sleeping' site for its homeless, and residents have had enough
Grumpy sportscaster forced to cover winter storm goes viral
Sen. Lindsey Graham: Someone must 'take out' Putin for war to end
1st African nation jumps on the 'arm Ukraine' bandwagon
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×