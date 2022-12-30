Ending her anonymity, Libs of TikTok creator slams trans grooming of kids

Chaya Raichik, the conservative woman behind the hugely popular "Libs of TikTok" Twitter account that exposes "groomers" of innocent children using activist-teachers' own video recordings, has entered a new stage in her fight for American culture by revealing her face and identity to the world.

Eight months after being "doxxed" by a Washington Post hit-piece that revealed her name and exposed her private address, Raichik sat down for an hour-long interview with Tucker Carson on his eponymous show on the Fox Nation streaming site. In the exchange, which aired Tuesday, Raichik explained the powerful, dark forces that are leading many children (and their parents) down the road of transgenderism, which she said was part of a larger LGBT "cult."

Asked by Carlson why so many adults, from parents to doctors, are supporting the "gender transition" agenda directed at youth, she said:

"I think there's something unique about the LGBTQ community. [It] has become this cult, and it's so captivating. And it holds people in so strongly, unlike anything we've ever seen. And they brainwash people to join — they convince them of all these things. And it's really, really hard to get out of it … It's extremely poisonous."

Carlson pressed her on why parents would cooperate with their own child's embrace of radical "trans" ideology to the point of letting them destroy their own bodies by pursuing so-called "gender transitions" to live as if they were the opposite sex.

In response, Raichik first acknowledged that there are many parents who actually encourage their kids to "gender transition" — i.e., "who are grooming their kids to do this." Other parents, however, are manipulated by harrowing threats of suicide: "But there are a lot of parents who are told: either you have a dead kid or a trans kid. So it's really coming — higher up than just the parents — it's coming from the doctors and social workers and colleges ..."

Carson interjected, noting that as a father himself, "you would do anything to prevent your child from wanting to kill himself. That is the scariest thing for any parent that there is."

Noting that there are studies that debunk the notion of an outbreak of transgender youth suicides, Raichik said pro-trans doctors and authority figures feed parents "a lot of false information, and they're kind of just pulled in" to embrace radical gender ideology.

A second critical factor behind the "trans youth" phenomenon is the speed with which the process victimizes children, she said: "Another thing I see a lot is: When a child starts out on this 'gender journey' … the process is always very rushed … there's a lot of pressure to do this as quickly as possible."

In contrast, "[for] a 35-year-old woman who wants a hysterectomy, it's really difficult to get … They don't just do hysterectomies on grown women. But when it comes to gender ideology, they're doing hysterectomies on 16-year-old girls," she said.

Carlson pressed Raichik on whether there is a spiritual component to the trans contagion, noting "it doesn't make sense at all."

She agreed: "No, it doesn't make any sense. ... Sometimes the simplest answer is: they're just evil. They're bad people. They're recruiting."

The two discussed how the April hit-piece by Washington Post writer Taylor Lorentz "doxxing" Raichik (a link in the piece exposed her private address before it was taken down) actually propelled Libs of TikTok to greater popularity and influence.

The blatantly biased Post article, which relies heavily on the left-wing press watchdog Media Matters, attempts to cast Libs of TikTok ominously as "an agenda-setter in right-wing online discourse" largely responsible for "the recent push in legislation and rhetoric directly targeting the LGBTQ+ community."

She said one of the Post's objectives was to "silence" her voice, but it failed: "This is what I want to do for the rest of my life," she said, as she looks forward to working publicly to help parental rights advocates. Already, in just a few days since the interview, her named Twitter page @ChayaRaichik10 has more than 91,000 followers. (The @LibsofTikTok Twitter page has 1.7 million followers.)

Raichik noted the irony of liberal media efforts to paint her as the "harmful" one:

"A lot of the content in the videos is harmful … you have teachers talking about grooming kids … the doctors are mutilating kids [e.g., surgical trans "breast removal" operations removing the healthy breasts of girls wanting to live as "boys"] and sterilizing the kids. There [are] a lot LGBT activists indoctrinating kids [and many videos teaching] anti-white racism … So it is very telling that they will call me harmful when I'm sharing their own content with barely any [editorializing]."

The fascinating interview on "Tucker Carlson Today" also revealed that after the Post hit-piece against Raichik, Florida governor Ron DeSantis reached out to her through an aide, offering the governor's mansion as a safe place to stay since her home address in California had been exposed.

The Libs of TikTok creator said Democrats are far more effective at reaching young potential voters through their outreach to social media "influencers" than Republicans, and urged the GOP to correct this imbalance, much like it is now trying to catch up to Democrats on legalized, mail-in voting.

Gay-activist media were quick to condemn and distort Carlson's friendly interview with Raichik. For example, the U.K.-based "Pink News" ran with this misleading headline: "Libs of TikTok calls LGBTQ+ people 'evil' in chilling Fox News interview," conveniently ignoring the "grooming" context of the discussion.

