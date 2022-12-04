Look who's using TikTok to interfere in U.S. elections

Accounts belonging to the Chinese Communist Party with millions of followers on China-owned TikTok pushed videos meant to undermine specific U.S. politicians during the recent 2022 midterm elections.

MediaLinks TV, a registered foreign agent of state-run China Central Television, are behind propaganda accounts such as @Pandaorama, @The…Optimist and @NewsTokss, reported Forbes.

Many of the videos on the China-owned app attacked specific U.S. politicians ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The largest of these propaganda accounts are @Pandaorama, @The…Optimist, and @NewsTokss.

@NewsTokss in particular favored Democratic candidates in the midterms, with one video sporting the caption "Cruz, Abbott Don’t Care About Us," referring to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Another video attacked Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., declaring "Rubio Has Done Absolutely Nothing."

Breitbart News reported 60% of TikTok users are female, and a midterm exit poll found 68% of unmarried women favored Democrats in the House midterm elections.

While Democrats complain of Russian election interference, Breitbart noted, the Biden Justice Department is reviewing an agreement that would keep TikTok accessible to U.S. users.

