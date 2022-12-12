A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Loudoun County school officials indicted in wake of student sex assaults

'A stunning lack of openness, transparency and accountability'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 12, 2022 at 2:35pm
Scott Ziegler (Video screenshot)

Scott Ziegler (Video screenshot)

By Reagan Reese
Daily Caller News Foundation

The former superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia has been indicted following a special grand jury report that concluded the school district mishandled several sexual assault cases involving students.

The Loudoun County Special Grand Jury charged former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler Monday on three misdemeanor charges, including penalizing an employee for a court appearance, while Loudoun County Public Schools Public Information Officer Wayde Byard was indicted with felony perjury. The Loudoun County School Board fired Ziegler Dec. 7 “immediately and without cause” following the special grand jury report.

The special grand jury in Virginia found on Dec. 5 that Loudoun County Public School “dropped the ball” when considering student safety following several instances of sexual assaults within the school district. Despite being made aware of the sexual assault incidents, the school district failed to alert the community because of student privacy concerns.

Are these school officials guilty of these or more serious crimes?

“LCPS administrators were looking out for their own interests instead of the best interests of LCPS,” the report read. “This invariably led to a stunning lack of openness, transparency and accountability both to the public and the special grand jury.”

On Dec. 5, the Loudoun County School Board noted that they were “pleased” the investigation “found no evidence of criminal conduct on the part of anyone within LCPS, and not a single indictment was filed as a result of this lengthy process.”

Loudoun County Public Schools did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

