MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Lumber prices collapse as homebuilder sentiment falters

Dramatic 72% decline in cost

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 22, 2022 at 3:10pm
(SOURCE) – Lumber peaked at $1,336 per thousand board feet in late February but has settled at around $380 this week, representing a dramatic 72% decline in prices, primarily due to elevated mortgage rates, slowing housing activity, waning builder confidence, and overall mounting macroeconomic headwinds. 

The plunge in lumber prices is no surprise as builder confidence for newly-built single-family homes posted its 12th consecutive month of declines in December, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Confidence is at its lowest reading since mid-2012.

Besides dismal homebuilder sentiment, housing starts and building permits for November also showed deterioration in the housing industry. The number of housing starts (SAAR) is at the lowest since June 2020.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







