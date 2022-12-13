A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Politics U.S. WorldGENDER BENDERS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Major dictionary redefines 'woman' to include men

'They carefully studied usage patterns of the word'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 13, 2022 at 12:58pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Photo by Laura Chouette on Unsplash)

(Photo by Laura Chouette on Unsplash)

By Alexa Schwerha
Daily Caller News Foundation

Cambridge Dictionary updated its definition of the term “woman” to include anyone who identifies as female, including biological males.

The online dictionary defines “woman” as “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth,” according to its website. The new definition is in addition to the conventional definition, which defines a woman as “an adult human female being.”

TRENDING: Elections are rigged and scripted – just like pro wrestling

The dictionary provides examples of how to use the new definition in conversation. In one example, the dictionary writes “[M]ary is a woman who was assigned male at birth.”

“She was the first trans woman elected to a national office,” another example claims.

Should dictionaries include this alternative definition of the word 'woman'?

A Cambridge Dictionary spokesperson told the Telegraph that the decision to update the term was made in October.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“They carefully studied usage patterns of the word woman and concluded that this definition is one that learners of English should be aware of to support their understanding of how the language is used,” the spokesperson reportedly said. “The first definition at the entry for woman remains unchanged and continues to be ‘an adult female human being’.”

The spokesperson then explained that the dictionary is constantly changing “to reflect changes in how English is used, based on analysis of data from this corpus.”

“Our dictionaries are written for learners of English and are designed to help users understand English as it is currently used,” the spokesperson said. “They are compiled by analysing a large corpus of English texts (over two billion words in total) taken from all areas of writing and publishing, which allows us to see exactly how language is used.”

In addition to updating the term “woman,” the term “man” was also revised to include reference to biological women.

Man is now defined as “an adult who lives and identifies as male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

Like the other entry, the dictionary provided examples of how to use the newly defined word in a sentence, writing that “Mark is a trans man (= a man who was said to be female when they were born.)”

“Their doctor encouraged them to live as a man for a while before undergoing surgical transition,” the dictionary also wrote to put the term in context.

Cambridge Dictionary did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Major dictionary redefines 'woman' to include men
Do Republicans prefer Trump or DeSantis in 2024? New poll has answer
Popular toy brand now goes crazy pushing queerness to kids
Huge number of colleges violate free speech with their policies, watchdog confirms
WATCH: Tucker Carlson makes Buttigieg the butt of 'racist' roads comedy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×