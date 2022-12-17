A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Malls welcomed dogs. The results have been ruff

Shopping centers desperate to revive foot traffic after years of losing customers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 17, 2022 at 11:21am
Dogs in mall (video screenshot)

(WALL STREET JOURNAL) – It was Weston Bear Marshall’s first time at the mall and he wasn’t up on his etiquette. Soon after arriving on Black Friday, the two-year-old lifted his leg and peed on an information sign. “He’s marking his territory,” said Vincent Marshall, owner of the Old English sheepdog.

Malls are desperate to revive foot traffic after years of losing customers to e-commerce. That includes the four-footed kind, despite the occasional mishap.

“Not everyone makes it to the puppy-relief stations,” said Matthew Seebeck, senior general manager of the Norwalk, Conn., mall, called the SoNo Collection.

Read the full story ›

