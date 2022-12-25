Man gets arrested for recording 'in' police station when he wasn't inside

A federal judge is leaving a couple of Denver police officers on the hook in a case claiming wrongful arrest.

The Denver Gazette is reporting the judge is denying the officers immunity in a fight over a citizen's right to record police.

District Judge Philip Brimmer issued a ruling rejecting the city's motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Kevin Detreville, who was recording with his cell phone inside a government building just before he was arrested.

The complaint charges he was arrested without probable cause of a crime, and instead in retaliation for exercising his First Amendment right to record.

TRENDING: Rejoice!

The report explains the lawsuit said Detreville was not recording "in" the station, as nearby signage prohibited, but officers arrested him anyway.

Brimmer wrote, "The court further finds that a reasonable officer would not interpret the plain language of the sign to prohibit what plaintiff was doing, namely, recording outside of the station door in a way that captured images of the inside of the station," the Gazette reported.

The officers were identified as Sergey Gurevich and Julie Weinheimer and they claimed that could not be sued because they have immunity to such claims of civil liability.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Should the police be held liable in this case? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (330 Votes) 8% (29 Votes)

The report said, "As of November 2019, when they encountered Detreville filming inside the vestibule, there was no precedent-setting court decision for Colorado clearly establishing that the First Amendment guarantees the right to record police officers in public. However, that changed this year, when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit acknowledged for the first time the existence of a right to record and, further, deemed the right was clear at least as early as May 2019."

Detreville describes himself as a "sparring" partner for police and routinely checks on their performance. The night of his arrest he filmed at a government building that houses multiple offices, then went into an entry area, outside the police station.

The officers shortly later arrested him, after pointing to a sign that recording was allowed "in" the station.

He spent three days in jail but charges later were dismissed.

The judge rejected the officers' contention that the sign in the entry banned Detreville's recording, because evidence show he was not recording "in" the station when he was arrested.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!