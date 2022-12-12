Man plunges to death off mountain cliff while taking photos with his wife

(FOX NEWS) -- A New Hampshire hiker died Saturday morning after he fell off the summit of a mountain and plunged hundreds of feet off a cliff while taking photos of the area with his wife, authorities said.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch, New Hampshire, Fish and Game said in a statement.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The hiker’s wife heard her husband yell and looked over to notice him falling over the edge of the mountain down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom approximately 800 feet," the agency said.

TRENDING: The 'save the world' racket is a scam: Stop falling for it

Read the full story ›