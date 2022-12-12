A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man plunges to death off mountain cliff while taking photos with his wife

'She heard her husband yell and looked over to notice him falling over the edge'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 11, 2022 at 8:32pm
Rescuers responded to the summit of Mt. Willard in New Hampshire around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (New Hampshire Fish and Game)

(FOX NEWS) -- A New Hampshire hiker died Saturday morning after he fell off the summit of a mountain and plunged hundreds of feet off a cliff while taking photos of the area with his wife, authorities said.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch, New Hampshire, Fish and Game said in a statement.

"The hiker’s wife heard her husband yell and looked over to notice him falling over the edge of the mountain down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom approximately 800 feet," the agency said.

Read the full story ›

