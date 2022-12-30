A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Why so many accountants are quitting

Young professionals often moving into jobs in finance, technology

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 30, 2022 at 3:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(FOX BUSINESS) – More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. 

The exodus is driven by deeper workplace shifts than baby-boomer retirements. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Recruiters who have been luring experienced accountants into new roles say they are often moving into jobs in finance and technology.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector. Still, neither development will fix the fundamental talent pipeline problem: Many college students don’t want to work in accounting. Even those who majored in it.

TRENDING: On video again: Iran announces burning desire to 'raze' Israel

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Finland proposes 30% windfall tax on power companies
Chinese fighter jet comes dangerously close to American spy plane in South China Sea
Dems' climate bill could drive Europe closer to China, top E.U. official warns
Austrian defense minister warns Europeans are unprepared for days-long blackouts
Small businesses pay ultimate price as crime wave continues battering communities across nation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×