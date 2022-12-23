A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Maricopa official: Printer settings changed on Election Day, linked to tabulators rejecting ballots

Kari Lake alleges election conducted illegally

Published December 23, 2022 at 3:55pm
(JUST THE NEWS) – A top Maricopa County elections official admitted Thursday in the Kari Lake election challenge trial that incorrect Election Day changes to ballot-on-demand printer settings were a factor in ballots being rejected by tabulators.

Lake, the 2022 Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee, is suing her Democratic opponent, Governor-elect and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs; Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer; the county Board of Supervisors; and county Director of Elections Scott Jarrett.

Lake's case alleges the "number of illegal votes cast in Arizona's general election ... far exceeds the 17,117 vote margin" between her and Hobbs.

