Mark Wahlberg's California house hits market for massive sum after actor leaves Dem-run state

Plans on building a 'state-of-the-art studio' in Nevada 'and make this Hollywood 2.0'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 14, 2022 at 9:09pm
Actor Mark Wahlberg (Video screenshot)

Actor Mark Wahlberg (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Mark Wahlberg's former Los Angeles home has hit the market for $28.5 million.

The home sits on 1.7 acres and is featured in the coveted Oak Pass Road gated community in Beverly Hills. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home covers 13,000 square feet with an additional 1,000 square feet of decks.

Also on the property, which was once featured in "Entourage," is a two-story guest house, with its own kitchen, two bedrooms, a two-level home gym and a full-size boxing ring.

Read the full story ›

