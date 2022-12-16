A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions WorldLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Massive aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts, injuring 2 and flooding hotel with 260K gallons of water

German tourist attraction had elevator inside

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 16, 2022 at 12:30pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Giant acquarium in German hotel lobby burst (video screenshot)

Giant acquarium in German hotel lobby burst (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – A massive aquarium in a downtown Berlin hotel burst Friday, releasing 264,000 gallons of water, 1,500 fish and injuring two people, German authorities said. 

The spill in the lobby of the Radisson Blu caused a wave of debris to sweep the hotel shortly before 6 a.m. local time and rescue dogs are sweeping the area to make sure no one was caught under the wreckage. The tank was the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium and was dubbed the "AquaDom," which held 80 different types of tropical fish, including blue tang and clownfish – most of which are believed to have perished in the accident.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"We have not yet been able to walk the first floor completely, which is probably where these fish will be," fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel said. "But the thing is that the water has completely leaked out and these about 1,400 fish that were in this aquarium could not be saved either."

TRENDING: The woke have given us a choice: Shut up or die

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Less than 50% of nursing home residents have received omicron booster
Charity defends promoting books about gender identity to 2-year-olds
Former NFL player: Gun crimes won't end until 'paddle and prayer' are brought back to public schools
Coal burning hits all-time high as natural gas shortages surge
Family used sham ministry to get COVID loans
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×