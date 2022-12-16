Massive aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts, injuring 2 and flooding hotel with 260K gallons of water

(FOX NEWS) – A massive aquarium in a downtown Berlin hotel burst Friday, releasing 264,000 gallons of water, 1,500 fish and injuring two people, German authorities said.

The spill in the lobby of the Radisson Blu caused a wave of debris to sweep the hotel shortly before 6 a.m. local time and rescue dogs are sweeping the area to make sure no one was caught under the wreckage. The tank was the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium and was dubbed the "AquaDom," which held 80 different types of tropical fish, including blue tang and clownfish – most of which are believed to have perished in the accident.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"We have not yet been able to walk the first floor completely, which is probably where these fish will be," fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel said. "But the thing is that the water has completely leaked out and these about 1,400 fish that were in this aquarium could not be saved either."

TRENDING: The woke have given us a choice: Shut up or die

Read the full story ›