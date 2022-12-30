A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldTRAGIC ACCIDENT
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19

Many trapped on roof

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2022 at 7:14pm
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19 (video screenshot)

(YAHOO) – A massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino Thursday injured over 60 people and killed at least 19 — a number that officials warned would rise after the search for bodies resumes Friday.

The blaze, which started around midnight Wednesday, was put out over 12 hours later at 2 p.m. Thursday, said Sek Sokhom, head of Banteay Meanchey province’s information department. He said more than 60 people were injured and the death toll was expected to rise once rescuers are able to access victims who were believed to still be under debris or in locked rooms.

Videos posted on social media showed people falling from a roof after they were trapped by the fire at the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet.

