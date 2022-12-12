Massive number of Americans say the Bible's 'end times' are NOW!

The Bible has a number of verses referring to the end of the age, or end times, but specifically says, in the Gospels of Matthew and Mark, "But about that day or hour no one knows."

Even so, a large number of Americans believe we are, in fact, "living in the end times."

It is Pew Research, in a recent poll, that found among all U.S. adults, 39% say the "end times" are now.

That includes 47% of all Christians, which in turn included 55% of Protestants, 63% of evangelicals, 31% of mainline church members and 76% of historically black church memberships.

Only 29% of those in "other religions" fell into that category, with only 9% of atheists and 14% of agnostics sharing that view.

Among Republicans it is 45% and among Democrats, 33%.

"Periods of catastrophe and anxiety, such as the coronavirus pandemic, have historically led some people to anticipate that the destruction of the world as we know it – the 'end times' – is near. This thinking often has a religious component that draws on sacred scripture. In Christianity, for example, these beliefs include expectations that Jesus will return to Earth after or amid a time of great turmoil," the poll said.

The poll explained 58% say "they do not believe we are living in the end time."

"Black Americans (68%) are much more likely than Hispanic (41%), White (34%) and Asian (33%) Americans to believe humanity is living in the end times. And adults in Southern states (48%) are more likely to say this than those living in the Midwest (37%), Northeast (34%) or West (31%)," the polling explained.

"Americans without college degrees are more likely than college graduates to believe humanity is approaching its end, as are Americans with lower income levels when compared with those with higher incomes."

Pew explained it also asked about Americans' "views about a core tenet of Christianity: the belief that Jesus will eventually return to Earth, in what is often called the 'second coming.'"

"More than half of all U.S. adults (55%), including three-quarters of Christians, say this will happen. Protestants in the evangelical (92%) and historically black (86%) traditions are more likely than other Christians to say there will eventually be a second coming of Jesus. Roughly four-in-ten Americans either do not believe Jesus will return to Earth (25%) or say they do not believe in Jesus (16%)," the poll said.

Those who believe Jesus will return were asked about when, and one-in-ten said "they believe the second coming of Jesus will definitely or probably occur during their lifetime."

The poll has a margin of error of 1.6%, and was conducted as part of a larger Pew study on religion with 10,156 U.S. adults from April 11-17, 2022.

