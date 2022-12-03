Maxine Waters praises FTX founder Bankman-Fried for 'candid' interviews after billions go missing

(FOX BUSINESS) – Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California praised disgraced financier Sam Bankman-Fried's "candid" interviews with the press ahead of his hearing before a House committee.

Waters made the comment via social media on Friday. Bankman-Fried is scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Dec. 13. "We appreciate that you've been candid in your discussions about what happened at FTX," Waters said.

She added, "Your willingness to talk to the public will help the company's customers, investors, and others. To that end, we would welcome your participation in our hearing on the 13th."

