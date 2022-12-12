A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S. WorldTHE SOCIAL DISEASE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Michelle Obama pressured Twitter to ban Trump: Twitter Files

'Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 11, 2022 at 9:38pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Michelle and Barack Obama (Twitter/Michelle Obama)

Michelle and Barack Obama (Twitter/Michelle Obama)

(POST-MILLENNIAL) -- On Saturday, Michael Shellenberger tweeted out part four of the Twitter files which revealed that former First Lady Michelle Obama's pressured Twitter to ban then President Donald Trump on January 7, 2021, a day before Twitter did it. After the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, the outlet created a justification to ban the sitting president.

"Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior—and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technologies from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection," Obama's note to Twitter read.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

In her message to Twitter, Obama falsely claimed that the BLM riots of 2020 were "peaceful protests."

TRENDING: Major farming nation forcing closure of 3,000 farms to combat 'climate change'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Michelle Obama pressured Twitter to ban Trump: Twitter Files
FedEx driver admits to strangling 7-year-old girl after hitting her with van
Elon Musk announces new 'pronouns' by poking fun at Dr. Fauci
Man plunges to death off mountain cliff while taking photos with his wife
'Ozzie and Harriet' actress and Playboy playmate dead at 90
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×