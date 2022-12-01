Minors trafficked into U.S., then forced to work off their cartel bills

Some of the costs of Joe Biden’s open borders policies are well-known.

Americans will spend billions of dollars on benefits for the millions of illegal aliens that have arrived under Biden’s practices.

The crime rates in locales they’ve invaded are surging.

Even election results are being skewed as those aliens are encouraged to sign up to vote – and do.

TRENDING: White House: Biden closely monitoring Elon Musk's Twitter

Now there’s another cost being revealed: Minors who are trafficked across the border and then forced to work to pay off their cartel debts.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

From Project Veritas are videos explaining the dire straits the juveniles find themselves in:

Are illegal minors being trafficked into slavery? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A report from Clash Daily said the evidence shows the Biden administration “is turning a blind eye to what is essentially child slavery.”

Included in the report is testimony from a whistleblower from the Department of Health and Human Services who reported “the government hands over children to modern day slave holders.”

In the video from Project Veritas, Tara Lee Rodas said HHS is “doing work for the cartels” by handing over children to traffickers after they left HHS custody.

Project Veritas spent nine months looking into case files Rodas had worked on.

”They found that there were residences within a few miles of each other where dozens of migrant children are living with unrelated older men. Most of the kids are from Guatemala and their mothers are not in the United States,” the report said.

”When questioning the children, one little girl didn’t know her last name, how old she was, or who some of the men she was living with were. Other kids admit that they live in homes with multiple adult men and their mothers are still in Guatemala.”

The situations are hard to hear described. “One sixteen-year-old who came across the border illegally says that after she was brought to her female sponsor in the U.S., she was being sex trafficked in her own home. Her sponsor was a woman claiming to be her ‘aunt’who says that she knew the teen when she was young, but the girl doesn’t remember her,” the report said.

Rodas told Project Veritas, regarding the number of children living with unrelated adults, she expressed concern, but was told, “I think you need to understand that we only get sued if we keep kids in care too long. We don’t get sued by traffickers.”



EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!