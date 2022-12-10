Mom convicted of child abuse for taking 12-year-old for abortion

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Nancy Flanders

Live Action News

According to Omaha World-Herald, a mother who took her 12-year-old daughter to get an abortion and then returned home with the child to the man who continued to rape her for years, has been convicted of child abuse.

Douglas County District Judge Olon Engleman sentenced Shawna Fernando, 32, to 10 to 14 years in prison for two counts of child abuse and one count of accessory to a felony for her part in her daughter’s repeated sexual abuse. She will be eligible for parole in five years, and if denied, she will serve no more than seven years due to a state law that reduces most sentences to half, according to Omaha World-Herald.

Her daughter’s abuser, Pedro Fernando-Flores, 33, was sentenced earlier this year to 60 to 80 years in prison for two counts of sexually assaulting a child.

Fernando-Flores, who was Fernando’s husband and the daughter’s stepfather, raped the girl for at least three years, from the time she was 11 until she was 14 years old. When Fernando’s daughter became pregnant at 12, Fernando knew her husband was the baby’s father, so she took the girl for an abortion and then brought her back home to her abuser, who continued to rape her for two more years.

The girl was not rescued until she told a friend from church about the abuse, and that friend told the pastor, who in turn called the police.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence proving that the mother knew her husband was raping her daughter and that he was the one who got the girl pregnant. The girl herself testified that she told her mother repeatedly that Fernando-Flores was assaulting her and was the one who got her pregnant.

The girl, now 16, also testified that she was about six weeks pregnant when her mother took her for the abortion. She was given the abortion pill and antibiotics to protect against infection, which is a common risk of the abortion pill. She was left home alone as she went through the abortion, an experience that many women have called “terrifying” and the “worst thing I’ve ever felt.”

Fernando has given up parental rights to all seven of her children, and the abuse survivor now lives with her soon-to-be adoptive parents. She doesn’t get to see her siblings as often as she wants to, but her adoptive parents do plan to adopt some of her younger siblings as well.