Mom who thought son died finds him in other country, 12 years later

(FOX NEWS) -- A Scottish woman is celebrating a Christmas miracle after learning her son, whom she believed was dead for over a decade, is still alive and may soon return home.

"I can’t believe it," Joyce Curtis, who lives in Glasgow, told the Herald newspaper. "I thought with COVID and everything that has gone on, I thought he was dead. I grieved for him."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"When I got the call to say he was alive I just went into shock," she continued, saying she cried all day after learning the news. "Then, of course, I phoned my mother and I phoned my brother and I phoned my daughter to tell them.

TRENDING: How to stall America's medicine-making engine

Read the full story ›