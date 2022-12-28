'Monster': 10-inch blood clot removed from live person who got COVID shot

It's already documented that a study by the Food and Drug Administration confirms a link between blood clots and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Embalmers across the country are reporting the emergence of bizarre "fibrous" clots in a substantial portion of their cases since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Now, on social media, is confirmation that such clots are being found in those who have survived both the COVID-19 pandemic and being vaccinated.

10” clot removed from LIVE person who was vaxxed. Anyone ever seen this before vax rolled out?? pic.twitter.com/5ZwiWxgCq2 — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) December 26, 2022

TRENDING: Movie revealing reality of biological sex gets shut down

They are SILENT — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) December 26, 2022

It was a known vaccination skeptic, Steve Kirsch, who reported on a long fibrous blood clot removed from a living vaccinated patient.

Are these monster blood clots a direct result of COVID shots? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (630 Votes) 1% (6 Votes)

"10" clot removed from LIVE person who was vaxxed," he reported on social media. "Anyone ever seen this before vax rolled out??"

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Shortly later, he noted the clot was "sent for analysis and SILENCE."

"I would love to know what the pathology lab thought of that monster," added one Twitter user. "As in… what is it? Looks more like a parasite than a clot."

A report from Adan Salazar on the discovery noted the clot appears to be similar to those observed by "morticians and embalmers" who have confirmed similar results.

Salazar noted, "Speaking to the Dr. Drew show earlier this month, Idaho pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole discussed the fibrous 'foot-long blood clots' taken out of autopsy patients, describing, 'What there is is unusual amounts of collected proteins…there are unusual combinations of proteins that make these very difficult for the body to dissolve.'"

WND had reported earlier that researchers examined data covering 17.4 million elderly Americans who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

They found that the incidents of pulmonary embolism, or blood clotting in the lungs, met the initial safety signal, meaning further investigation is warranted, the Epoch Times reported.

After a more thorough evaluation, the statistical signal continued to meet the criteria. Researchers said three other outcomes initially raised red flags but did not meet the statistical threshold: a lack of oxygen to the heart, a blood platelet disorder called immune thrombocytopenia, and another type of clotting called intravascular coagulation.

The safety monitoring website run by the FDA and the CDC, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), has 1,886 reports of pulmonary embolism after receipt of Pfizer's COVID vaccine as of Dec. 9.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Biden health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and other federal health officials, however, have downplayed the VAERS reports while refusing to answer how many people they believe have been injured or have died from the vaccines. The swine flu shot was discontinued after it was associated with three dozen deaths. VAERS has reports of more than 30,000 deaths linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Peter McCullough, a prominent cardiologist and epidemiologist, commented at the time on the FDA study to the Epoch Times.

He said it "corroborates the concerns of doctors that the large uptick in blood clots, progression of atherosclerotic heart disease, and blood disorders is independently associated with COVID-19 vaccination."

McCullough has called for suspension of the COVID-19 vaccines, and he believes they are the best explanation for the "sudden and unexpected" deaths and cardiac events in otherwise healthy people.

Earlier, as WND reported, a veteran funeral director in Alabama, Richard Hirschman, said he and more than a dozen colleagues in the industry had been noticing the clots.

The Epoch Times, which has spoken to others who are observing the same phenomena, reported preliminary research suggests the clots are produced by spike proteins in the body. And some believe there could be a relationship with COVID-19 and/or the COVID-19 vaccines.

Hirshman told the Epoch Times that in 20 years of embalming, he "had never seen these white fibrous structures in the blood, nor have others in my field." He said that regardless of the cause of death, he's seeing similar substances in the blood post-mortem, which raises the question: "Is something causing people to die prematurely?"

Wallace Hooker, an expert embalmer who lectures internationally, said he's one of many seeing the same phenomena.

"I have people sending me photos almost every week of what they're seeing," Hooker told the Epoch Times.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The “Climate Change Cult.” The “Anti-Racism Cult.” The “Cult of Wokeness.” The “LGBTQ Cult” and its predatory offspring targeting America’s children, the “Transgender Cult.” The “Cult of Abortion.” The “COVID Cult.” The “Cult of Globalism.” “TikTok Cults.” Every month the list grows.

To right-thinking Americans attempting to make sense of a nation seemingly gone mad, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the irrational, deranged – and often demonic – leftwing political and cultural movements currently capturing the minds of millions of Americans are nothing short of full-fledged cults.

Although the high priesthood of all these leftwing religious cults – i.e., university professors, academics and other Marxist ideologues and activists – may be true believers, the people actually wielding REAL POWER do not believe any of it. To them, these leftwing cults conveniently serve to disguise and distract “the rabble” from what the leader class is REALLY up to, which is the pursuit of ever more power, wealth and glory for themselves, and a total transformation of America and the world.

All of this and much more is explored in a powerful, insightful and absolutely unique way in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOLY WAR: Defeating the growing cult of leftism and its total war on Christianity.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!