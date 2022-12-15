'A monster': Pregnant gal escapes house of horror of 'kidnapper' with razor-sharp teeth

(FOX NEWS) -- A 36-year-old Michigan man with filed down teeth is in custody after police discovered he kidnapped a vulnerable woman, sexually assaulted her for three weeks and threatened to "rip out her throat" if she didn't do what he told her to.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson on Wednesday revealed disturbing details of the case in a press conference that led to the arrest of Michael Barajas, 36, on Dec. 8. Swanson said Barajas had filed his teeth down to points and threatened to bite the victim and rip her throat out during the course of her three-week imprisonment.

Swanson said the week of Thanksgiving a pregnant woman in her early 20s had been kicked out of her house. Barajas spotted the vulnerable woman walking on the street alone and pulled his car up. He offered her a warm shower, a bite to eat and a place to stay.

