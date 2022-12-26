Movie fans can sue over misleading trailer, U.S. judge rules

(RAW STORY) -- Movie fans disappointed that their favorite actor was cut from a film after appearing in the trailer can sue the studio for false advertising, a U.S. judge has ruled.

Two film buffs say Universal Pictures tricked them into renting 2019 flick "Yesterday" because the trailer featured actress Ana de Armas.

Peter Michael Rosza, 45, of San Diego, and Conor Woulfe, 39, of Maryland, say they forked over $3.99 each to watch the Richard Curtis comedy on Amazon Prime, only to discover that de Armas had not made the final cut.

