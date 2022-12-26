A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money U.S. WorldWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Movie fans can sue over misleading trailer, U.S. judge rules

Fans say Universal tricked them into renting 2019's 'Yesterday' as preview featured actress Ana de Armas

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 25, 2022 at 8:55pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Ana de Armas appearing in a movie trailer for 2019's 'Yesterday,' though she never appeared in the final cut of the film. (Video screenshot)

Ana de Armas appearing in a movie trailer for 2019's 'Yesterday,' though she never appeared in the final cut of the film. (Video screenshot)

(RAW STORY) -- Movie fans disappointed that their favorite actor was cut from a film after appearing in the trailer can sue the studio for false advertising, a U.S. judge has ruled.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Two film buffs say Universal Pictures tricked them into renting 2019 flick "Yesterday" because the trailer featured actress Ana de Armas.

TRENDING: Come in from the cold

Peter Michael Rosza, 45, of San Diego, and Conor Woulfe, 39, of Maryland, say they forked over $3.99 each to watch the Richard Curtis comedy on Amazon Prime, only to discover that de Armas had not made the final cut.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







King Charles banishes Prince Andrew over ties to pedophile Jeff Epstein
Dad freezes to death on birthday: 32 dead nationwide from bomb cyclone
Movie fans can sue over misleading trailer, U.S. judge rules
Netanyahu rebukes conservative ally for anti-LGBT comments
'I saw a demon manifest': Pastor's daughter tormented by evil spirit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×