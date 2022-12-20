Movie producer Harvey Weinstein learns fate in another rape trial

(FOX NEWS) -- Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape Monday in his Los Angeles sexual assault trial.
Weinstein was found guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and another sexual misconduct count involving a woman known as Jane Doe 1.
The jury hung on several counts, notably charges involving Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to the Associated Press.
