Movie producer Harvey Weinstein learns fate in another rape trial

70-year-old already serving a 23-year sentence for a sexual assault conviction in New York

Published December 19, 2022 at 8:12pm
Harvey Weinstein (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape Monday in his Los Angeles sexual assault trial.

Weinstein was found guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and another sexual misconduct count involving a woman known as Jane Doe 1.

The jury hung on several counts, notably charges involving Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to the Associated Press.

