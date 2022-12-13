Is Mr. Rogers next to be censored?

YouTube's first content struggles came in 2006 not long after Google's acquisition of the company for a whopping $1.65 billion just a year after its launch.

Since that time the censorship of YouTube has increased considerably even to the point that historical conservative videos are censored, like those of PragerU. According to a Tucker Carlson Fox News report, the wholesome conservative PragerU historical videos were stated by Google as being "inappropriate for children." It was noted that Google's censorship seems to fall more against conservative views. This led to a court case where in a courtroom, "Circuit Judge Margaret McKeown said YouTube was a private forum despite its 'ubiquity' and public accessibility, and hosting videos did not make it a 'state actor' for purposes of the First Amendment." In other words, Google and YouTube are not public forums, but are private forums, meaning that "YouTube and its parent company Google are not bound by the First Amendment", which puts these companies outside the realm of users being protected by the right to free speech.

A colleague at work sent me a link to a Mr. Rogers video from 1968. After watching the video, I became extremely concerned about the possibility of Mr. Rogers being censored by YouTube, since no one has First Amendment rights on this platform. In the video, Mr. Rogers sings a song entitled, "Everybody's Fancy." I found this song very informative. In fact, I took notes. Some of the lyrics were as follows:

Boys are boys from the beginning … if you are born a boy, you stay a boy.

Girls are girls right from the start … you grow up to be a lady.

Only girls can be the mommies.

Only boys can be the daddies.

Everybody's fancy, everybody's fine, your body's fancy, and so is mine!

I thought to myself, what an informative song. It reminded me of a WND column I read entitled, "Are Puppies Binary?" Then I reflected on what is happening in our society today when liberals want us to declare our pronouns, can't decide what defines a woman, want to transgender our children, want to allow boys in the girl's dressing rooms and showers at schools, want to allow men to compete in women's sports and claim men can get pregnant. I thought, "How did this happen? How did these liberals get so confused about who is a boy and who is a girl?"

Then it hit me! They missed getting to watch the 1968 Mr. Rogers show! So I dug further, being the investigative reporter that I am, and found another video. This video again features Mr. Rogers singing the song "Everybody's Fancy," only this time the song is made up of a series of 17 different clips through the years of him singing the same song. You can even watch Mr. Rogers' hair turn color from black to gray on the clips, which cover the time period from 1968 to 1991. So this is 23 years of the Mr. Rogers' show – and he was still singing the exact same song.

So how could a Supreme Court justice nominee not know the definition of a woman or how could politicians in general be so confused concerning who is a boy and who is a girl or who can be a mommy and who can be a daddy? Then it hit me again! They totally missed the popular TV show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

Well, I thought I would inform these liberals that they can still watch the Mr. Rogers' show on YouTube – at least right now – and hopefully get their brainwashed mind deprogrammed, and possibly rejoin the rest of society.

Well, to be truthful, while my wife did watch Mr. Rogers back in the day, I never did. Even so, I somehow figured out which bathroom to use.

