MSNBC host, Jen Psaki fret over Krysten Sinema's decision to ditch Democratic Party

MSNBC hosts Jen Psaki and Ari Melber worried that independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona could be a “spoiler” Friday after announcing she was leaving the Democratic Party.

“There’s a lot of evidence that has more to do with how she is eyeing her 2024 re-election,” Melber said. “Now, something that liberals wanted to do was primary her. She voted against, for example, the minimum wage increase. Arizona Democrats censured her when she was part of the push to stop a voting rights bill and also blew up Democrats’ plans to raise certain taxes on wealthier Americans.”

Sinema announced she was leaving the Democratic Party and switching her party affiliation to independent Friday, following two years of harsh criticism from liberals for joining Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia in opposing efforts to scrap the Senate filibuster. The Arizona senator was crucial in blocking multiple pieces of Democratic-supported legislation.

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, a frequent critic of Sinema, told Politico in April he was considering a primary challenge to Sinema in 2024.

“Where this is tricky, you touched on this, Ari, is 2024. Does she run as an independent?” Psaki, a former White House press secretary, asked. “Is she trying to back Schumer and the Democrats up against a wall where they’re not — they may not want to support a Democrat running, because she could be a spoiler and make it easier for the Republicans?”

Psaki added that Democrats should not be concerned about Sinema’s potential impact in the upcoming 118th Congress.

Sinema did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.