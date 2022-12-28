Too much salt can change the way you behave, study says

(JERUSALEM POST) -- During the holiday season, you may have noticed yourself enjoying more meals and snacks than throughout the year. If the noshes have tasted particularly good, it's likely because of their high salt levels. Our salt intake throughout the festive season can end up far beyond what’s needed or recommended, which according to new research could be hurting your mood.

The physical toll salt takes on the body are well known. As salt levels rise, so does blood pressure, which can increase the risk of stroke or heart attack. Indeed, a July study found that adding extra salt to your food puts you at a higher risk of dying, regardless of the cause.

New research highlights the effects of salt beyond physical health. Too much can change behavior, specifically amplifying stress, according to findings published this month in Cardiovascular Research.

