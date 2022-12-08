A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Music legend shocks fans by performing at Broadway opening years after retiring

Neil Diamond leads crowd in a singalong of his 'Sweet Caroline' smash

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 7, 2022 at 8:23pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Neil Diamond surprised the crowd at the opening night of "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" with an impromptu performance of "Sweet Caroline."

The 81-year-old music icon led theatergoers in a singalong of his 1969 megahit during curtain call at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City on Sunday night.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"I don’t know who needs to hear this but Neil Diamond, who retired from performing five years ago because of Parkinsons, just had a Broadway show of him open and it at the opening night he did this," a social media user tweeted along with a clip of Diamond's performance at the show.

Read the full story ›

