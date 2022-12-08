Music legend shocks fans by performing at Broadway opening years after retiring

(FOX NEWS) -- Neil Diamond surprised the crowd at the opening night of "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" with an impromptu performance of "Sweet Caroline."

The 81-year-old music icon led theatergoers in a singalong of his 1969 megahit during curtain call at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City on Sunday night.

"I don’t know who needs to hear this but Neil Diamond, who retired from performing five years ago because of Parkinsons, just had a Broadway show of him open and it at the opening night he did this," a social media user tweeted along with a clip of Diamond's performance at the show.

