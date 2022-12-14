Musk hints he has messages from Fauci team urging Twitter to censor foes

Twitter CEO Elon Musk hinted Wednesday he has unearthed messages from Dr. Anthony Fauci's team urging Twitter to censor anyone who didn't comply with the federal government's official narrative on COVID-19 and the vaccines.

Musk was replying to a comment on his provocative tweet Sunday declaring: "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci."

The comment to Musk, from the account of the Hodge twins comedy team, was: "Let me guess, You found messages between Twitter execs and our govt. (Fauci and team) pushing for censorship of anyone that didn’t go along with their narrative on Covid?"

Musk replied with a gold trophy icon, indicating they were correct.

Fauci – who is retiring as director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases after 38 years – was asked about Musk's "prosecute" tweet in an interview with Max Kozlov for the journal Nature.

"I don't pay attention to that, Max, and I don't even feel I need to respond," Fauci replied. “A lot of that stuff is just a cesspool of misinformation, and I don't waste a minute worrying about it."

Kozlov asked Fauci if he believed his "safety is at risk."

"Of course it's at risk. That's why I have armed federal agents with me all the time," Fauci said.

The Musk tweet, he continued, "stirs a lot of hate in people who have no idea why they're hating; they're hating because somebody [famous] is tweeting about it."

This week, under Musk's management, prominent critics of Fauci and the federal government's handling of the COVID pandemic had their Twitter accounts restored after having been banned, including Drs. Robert Malone and Peter McCullough.

Internal Twitter communications released by Musk already show Joe Biden's president campaign had a direct line to the social media giant to censor the Hunter laptop story, and an FBI agent recently testified he was in charge of a "command post" that made direct requests to social media companies to remove "misinformation."

The White House has been particularly concerned about "misinformation" about COVID from acclaimed scientists.

Last year, then-White Press secretary Jen Psaki admitted the administration was "flagging" alleged misinformation – "problematic posts" – for removal from Facebook, which also censored the laptop story.

Further, Biden's surgeon general openly demanded that the social media companies submit detailed information about alleged COVID-19 "misinformation" on their platforms. And, as WND reported, the Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin naming "proliferation of false or misleading narratives" regarding COVID-19 and the 2020 election as among the top terror threats.

House Republicans, meanwhile, are planning to subpoena Fauci to testify regarding his handling of COVID-19 and evidence that he directed the funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab in China that many believe is the origin of the pandemic.

See Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and James Comer, R-Ky., discuss their investigation of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in an interview Tuesday night with Fox News host Laura Ingraham:

