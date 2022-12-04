Musk thanks advertisers for returning to Twitter

(FOX NEWS) -- Elon Musk on Saturday thanked advertisers for returning to Twitter after multiple reports said big-name companies like Apple and Amazon would resume advertising.
"Just a note to thank advertisers for returning to Twitter," Musk tweeted without elaborating.
The tweet followed a report from the tech outlet Platformer that Amazon will return to advertising on Twitter in the near future, with plans to spend $100 million on the platform annually.