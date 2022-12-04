A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Musk thanks advertisers for returning to Twitter

A wave of companies stopped commercials after Elon's acquisition

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 4, 2022 at 5:24pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Elon Musk on Saturday thanked advertisers for returning to Twitter after multiple reports said big-name companies like Apple and Amazon would resume advertising.

"Just a note to thank advertisers for returning to Twitter," Musk tweeted without elaborating.

The tweet followed a report from the tech outlet Platformer that Amazon will return to advertising on Twitter in the near future, with plans to spend $100 million on the platform annually.

