A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith U.S.GAMES PEOPLE PLAY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

N.Y. Times publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika on 1st day of Hanukkah

Donald Trump Jr. blasts image as 'disgusting'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2022 at 3:26pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by JALAL SHEIKH from Pixabay)

(Image by JALAL SHEIKH from Pixabay)

(BREITBART) -- The New York Times came under fire Sunday for publishing a crossword puzzle resembling a Nazi swastika, with readers pointing out its appearance coincided with the first day of the festival of Hanukkah, which commemorates the liberation of the Jewish people.

Donald Trump Jr. blasted the image as “disgusting.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Only the New York Times would get Chanukah going with this is the crossword puzzle,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter.

TRENDING: This generation's Algore

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stocks close lower for a 4th day as recession angst dashes hope of year-end rally
Homelessness hits 8-year high under Biden
N.Y. Times publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika on 1st day of Hanukkah
Popular game maker to pay gigantic fine for 'violating kids' privacy and duping players'
Court rules: Boys can continue dominating girls' sports in one state
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×